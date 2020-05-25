Italy to Recruit 60,000 ‘Social Distancing Enforcers’ to Help Stem Second COVID Wave
Italian authorities plan to recruit and deploy 60,000 volunteers to patrol the bars and beaches to help keep people socially distanced. It’s part of an effort to mitigate a second wave of COVID-19. Italy—one the first epicenters of the coronavirus pandemic—has seen its daily number of new cases and COVID-related deaths drop dramatically after two months of a draconian lockdown, but photos of people partying over the weekend after the country partially unclocked sparked concern that the population could be celebrating too soon. The country of 60 million has reported more than 230,000 confirmed cases and nearly 33,000 deaths. Travel between Italian regions is still restricted but expected to be lifted on June 3 if the number of new cases doesn’t spike. The unpaid “civic assistants” will wear blue vests and remind people to social distance and keep their faces covered. They can flag any misbehavior to the police, but they have no jurisdiction to arrest or fine anyone.