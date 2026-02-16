Famous ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses on Valentine’s Day

Retired Washington Commanders offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson has died at the age of 54, his wife said. The father of four died “suddenly and unexpectedly” during a family vacation on Sunday, the 1999 Pro Bowl pick’s wife, Irene, said in a statement on social media. “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock. If you know Tre’ you know what a devoted and loving father, he was to his children. Tre’ lived for his kids’ sports activities and supported them through every practice and game until he took his last breath,” she said. He was selected in the second round of the 1994 draft by Washington before joining the Cleveland Browns seven years later. After retirement, he became a history teacher in Maryland, but “his recent battles with health issues forced him to take a leave of absence,” his wife said. “We’re heartbroken to learn of the loss... Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” the Commanders wrote on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Star Dies 'Suddenly' at 54 on Family TripSHOCKHe was picked up in the second round of the 1994 draft.
- 2Famous ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses on Valentine’s Day'TIL DEATH DO US PARTThe striking rock formation on the Adriatic Sea was a popular site for marriage proposals.
Shop with ScoutedYou Could Take Your iPad Through a Hurricane With This CaseBUILT DIFFERENTIf you want the confidence to take your iPad anywhere (or are just prone to drops and spills), Urban Armor Gear is as good as it gets.
- 3Mystery Clue Leads to Discovery of Shipwreck After 150 YearsLONG-LOST FOUNDThe vessel’s hull and oak interiors remain largely intact.
- 4‘Stranger Things’ Star Ties the Knot in Surprise CeremonyNEPO NUPTIALSThe daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman walked down the aisle on Valentine’s Day.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Elephant Herd Kills Family of 4 in Tragic Stampede TramplingAGGRESSIVEThe horrifying incident has killed six people, including a family with young children.
- 6Popular Rock Drummer Dies at 42‘UNDENIABLE LIGHT’His bandmates announced his “sudden passing” on Saturday.
- 7Controversial Adaptation Scores Top Spot at the Box OfficeENSARED AUDIENCEThe steamy reimagining of the literary classic had viewers flocking to theaters.
- 8Sheriff Says Finding Nancy Guthrie Could Take 'Years'GRIM UPDATESThe search for Nancy Guthrie has already been underway for two weeks.
Shop with ScoutedBuild Your Dream Bed With This Customizable Bed FrameSLEEP EASYCozey launched a new category of stylish and elegant bedroom essentials.
- 9Girl Scout Cookie Sales Record Smashed By Daisy Scout, 6COOKIE RECORD CRUMBLESOne plucky kid in Pittsburgh has absolutely obliterated the previous cookie sales record.
- 10Canadian Curler Tells Olympic Opponent to 'F*** Off'HE’S GOT SOME STONESA hot mic moment caught some unsportsmanlike conduct on the ice at the Winter Olympics.
Famous ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapses on Valentine’s Day
A famous natural landmark on the Italian coast that was affectionately known as the “arco degli innamorati,” or “lovers’ arch,” collapsed into the sea on Valentine’s Day. The Torre Sant’Andrea stone arch formation in Meledugno served as a frequent backdrop for postcards and wedding proposals alike, and was one of the most recognizable symbols of Salento, a popular tourist destination in the southern region of Puglia. “It is a devastating blow to the heart,” Meledugno’s mayor told the news site Corriere Salentino. Weeks of strong winds, rough seas, and intense rainfall weakened the rock structure until it finally came crashing down on Saturday. The area had recently been hit by Mediterranean cyclones, known as medicanes, that have also devastated ports, torn up coastal roads, and ravaged seaside buildings. The arch’s collapse is the most significant damage to date inflicted by coastal erosion on the Salento landscape.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sometimes it feels like iPads were designed to be dropped. Whether they tip off the table, slide off the couch, or slip from your kids’ fingers—it is too easy to endanger your precious pad. If you want to keep your screen intact, protect your investment with Urban Armor Gear. The brand has rolled out a range of iPad cases that combine durability with hardy, futuristic designs. Each case is crafted for specific uses to give peace of mind when you’re working, playing, or just relaxing. With a variety of colors to choose from, this gear will transform your iPad from a fragile piece of tech to a durable tool made to support any lifestyle.
The Scout Plus Case is the perfect choice if you want all-around drop protection. Its kickstand feature accommodates hands-free viewing for the office, the gym, and the kitchen table.
The Plyo LT Folio Case is all about simple, elegant protection. It features interchangeable colored camera rings, an Apple Pencil holder, and an impact-resistant soft core.
The Metropolis SE Folio Case was made for those who spend the entire week with their iPad. It meets military drop standards, includes a multi-angle adjustable kickstand, and will just make you look cool moving from the work week to the weekend.
If you’re tired of worrying about breaking your iPad, check out all the cases on offer at Urban Armor Gear.
A Lake Michigan mystery that endured for more than a century has finally been solved. Explorers with Shipwreck World confirmed that the wreck of the 19th-century steamer Lac La Belle was located in October 2022, resting roughly 20 miles off the Wisconsin shoreline between Racine and Kenosha. The find capped a pursuit that began in 1965 for Illinois shipwreck hunter Paul Ehorn, now 80. The breakthrough came when author and fellow wreck researcher Ross Richardson shared a carefully guarded tip: a commercial fisherman had once pulled up an artifact distinctive to 1800s steamships from a particular stretch of lake. Ehorn recalibrated his search area and, using side-scan sonar, identified the wreck within two hours. Both men have declined to reveal more, noting the fiercely competitive world of shipwreck hunting. Built in 1864, the 217-foot steamer sank during a violent gale on Oct. 13, 1872. Eight people died when a lifeboat capsized. Today, though coated in quagga mussels and missing its upper cabins, the vessel’s hull and oak interiors remain largely intact.
Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke walked down the aisle to wed musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise ceremony Saturday. The actress, 27, and Hutson, 35, tied the knot on Valentine’s Day at St. George’s Episcopal Church in New York City, Page Six reported. The nuptials were attended by Hawke’s mega-famous parents, actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who were married from 1998 to 2005. Maya Hawke’s costars from the long-running Netflix series were also in attendance, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink. The couple had been friends for four years before things turned romantic. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It’s the best,” Maya said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. They have been frequent collaborators since meeting, with Hutson writing on Maya’s 2024 album Chaos Angel and Maya writing on his 2024 album Paradise Pop. 10.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller.
Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
A wild elephant herd killed a family during a violent stampede in Gondwar, a village in the eastern state of Jharkhand, India. The incident resulted in the deaths of six people, including two adults and their two children, a 3-month-old baby, and a 1-year-old. Another child was seriously hurt and is currently receiving treatment for their injuries. The family is among the latest victims of the elephant herd. The same group of wild animals has hurt others in their migration from town to town. Forest authorities reportedly warned the public about an aggressive group of animals. “Unfortunately, when people tried to flee from their homes, six of them were trampled to death,” forest officer Vikas Kumar Ujjwal told The New Indian Express. He added that, “the herd is quite aggressive and has been moving very fast; it has become difficult for the forest staff to monitor it.” The Department of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change is now seeking approval to capture the animals. “Permission has been sought from the higher authorities to tranquillise the herd,” Ujjwal said.
Manchester Orchestra drummer Tim Very has died at 42 of an unknown cause. “The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very,” the band’s members said on a Saturday Instagram post. Very started touring with the indie-rock band in 2011, alongside its members Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and Andy Prince, and played with the band until his death. He was the group’s longest-serving drummer. Very said after their first show that “It’s been awesome. I can talk about it for hours, but I’ll just say this is what I’ve always wanted to do, and these are guys I’ve known for a long time. It’s the best.” In his time with the band, he appeared on multiple studio albums, including A Black Mile to the Surface and The Million Masks of God. Manchester Orchestra honored the drummer in their Instagram post announcing his passing. “He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice. Please know, if you are someone who loved Tim, he loved you too,” his bandmates said.
Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights may have gotten a paltry 63 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and mixed reviews—including a designation that it was “limp” from the Daily Beast—but audiences have been showing up for the steamy adaptation. The retelling of the Brontë novel about the 18th-century romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff made a whopping $82 million during its opening weekend. The combined star power of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie has pulled in enough viewers to make Wuthering Heights the biggest worldwide debut of 2026. The film made $42 million in international markets and $40 million in the United States. The animated Sony project, GOAT, came in second place, earning $47.6 million. Third in the ranking was the crime drama Crime 101, put out by Amazon’s MGM studios and starring Marvel alumni Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. The movie was produced on a $90 million budget and grossed $12 million at the box office.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos believes it may take years to find 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. In an interview with the New York Times, Nanos said that while they are committed to continuing the search, Today show host Savannah Guthrie and her family could be waiting a long time for answers. “Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” the sheriff said. The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona home on Jan. 31, has been ongoing for two weeks. News outlets received ransom letters from the purported kidnappers asking for payment in Bitcoin. Those letters have been sent to the FBI, and no public updates have been issued. Guthrie’s family appealed for Nancy’s safe return through videos posted to social media, but there has been no reported response to those calls. The FBI shared recordings from the 84-year-old’s Nest doorbell camera. The video showed a masked perpetrator wearing gloves and a holstered gun. Investigators have detained and questioned multiple persons of interest but have not formally identified a suspect.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
After finding your dream mattress, you may be tempted to settle for a basic bed frame. However, the right bed frame does more than just support your mattress—it elevates comfort and style and may even extend its lifespan. Cozey, a leading name in the North American furniture industry, has just released its new bedroom collection, headlined by the Ara Bed System.
It’s a fully upholstered, modular bed designed to adapt to your space and style. It features a smart clip-on assembly supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard, making setup surprisingly simple. But what really sets Ara apart is the sheer customizability.
From the headboard and frame to the color, material, and finish, the bed frame can be tailored to your tastes and needs. The result is a bed that truly feels made for you—perfectly suited to your style, comfort, and, most importantly, your space.
Launching alongside the Ara Bed System are Cozey’s duvet and sheet sets. The former includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams, while the latter includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Available in soft-washed cotton, luxe sateen, and cool bamboo, these bedding essentials are designed to complement the Ara with the same focus on comfort and versatility. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s well worth it to opt for a premium bed frame as well, and the Ara Bed System is second to none.
One dedicated 6-year-old from Pennsylvania has sent previous records crumbling by selling an astonishing 87,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in a single season. Pim Neill, a Daisy Scout, has harnessed the power of social media to sell tens of thousands of boxes per day. After being rejected from one Girl Scout group and doubted by another, the plucky entrepreneur was determined to prove everyone wrong. “Pim is literally unstoppable,” her father, Lucas Anorak-Neill, told People. Door-to-door sales, pre-orders, and leafleting every day saw Pim’s numbers grow to the point she dared to dream of the grand prize: a trip to Niagara Falls. Her story has resonated on TikTok, where her family is posting frequent updates on her tally, and she quickly blew past the previous record of 44,200 boxes, set by Girl Scout Katie Francis in 2020. “We aren’t sure what happened, so we can only try to sell more boxes,” Anorak-Neill said. “People were excited to help a 6-year-old crush a record that was literally set the season after she was born.” With one record behind her, Pim is now gunning for the lifetime total, also set by Francis, of 180,0000. With more than a decade to go in the program, she is off to a sweet start.
Things are heating up at the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina as the Canadian men’s curling team clashed with Sweden in a fiery back-and-forth. Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of cheating in their Friday match—and was promptly treated to some un-Canadian impoliteness. “I haven’t done it once. You can f--- off,” Kennedy can be heard saying in a clip broadcast on live TV. “I’ll show you the video after the game,” Eriksson replied, causing further profanity-laced outbursts from Kennedy. The Canadian was alleged to have touched his curling stone after releasing it, a violation in the sport. Video evidence appears to show Kennedy poking the stone after letting it go on its run down the ice, but no penalty was issued. World Curling issued a verbal warning to the Canadian team, and an official memo has been circulated clarifying that players can only touch the handle of their stone during delivery, not the granite part. Kennedy later admitted regret over losing his cool but argued that he was defending his integrity. “I don’t like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour,” he told reporters. Canada beat the defending gold-medalists 8-6 and is currently sitting in the second position on the leaderboard.