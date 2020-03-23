Italy’s New Case, Death Numbers Decline for 2nd Day in a Row
Italy’s new coronavirus case and death numbers on Monday declined for the second day in a row, with 50 fewer deaths and 731 fewer new cases from Sunday. As of Monday, the 14th day of nationwide lockdown, the country recorded 4,829 new cases for a total of 63,927, and 601 new deaths for a total of 6,077. The flattening curve is reported only in the northern region of Italy, and the opposite is true in the southern part of the country where people are still defying the strict lockdown measures, according to Italy’s Civil Protection authorities. There have been 275,468 tests conducted across the country since Feb. 23. On Saturday, Italy reported its highest spike in case and death numbers in a 24-hour period with 793 new deaths and 6,557 new cases. Italy now has more deaths from COVID-19 than China.