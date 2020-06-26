It’s 70 Years Since the Korean War Began. Will It Ever End?

CHEORWON, South Korea—It was 70 years ago, on June 25, 1950, that about 75,000 North Korean soldiers poured into the South all along the 38th parallel in a campaign that North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il Sung had told his Chinese and Soviet benefactors would be over in weeks.

“ Who can trust Kim Jong Un after the nasty rhetoric poured on South Korea by his younger sister Kim Yo Jong? ”

Two long years later South Korean and U.S. forces, having driven out the North Koreans, faced off against the Chinese right here at Cheorwon in the infamous “iron triangle.” The place names are etched in the minds of all who fought here or know the history: Bloody Ridge, Heartbreak Ridge, Sniper Ridge, Jane Russell Hill—named for the voluptuous film star, its contours belying the suffering on the slopes.

For the South Koreans, White Horse Hill, with all trees, bushes, greenery stripped bare by 270,000 artillery and air strikes in 10 days of pure hell battling the Chinese in October 1952, was the worst, and also the proudest landmark. They called it White Horse for good reason: after all the vegetation was gone, that’s what it looked like.