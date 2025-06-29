‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Files to Legally Change Name
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is legally changing his name to “Rob Mac.” The actor, who filed the legal documents in Los Angeles last week, had been considering the change for some time, according to Variety. Speaking to the outlet for a May cover story, Mac disclosed that he thought changing his name would make things “so much easier,” particularly with respect to his global business pursuits as the founder of More Better Industries. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world and other languages in which my name is even harder to pronounce, I’m just going by ‘Rob Mac,’” the actor said. “As I get older, and people are more prone to calling me ‘Mr.’ or’ Sir,’ I just say ‘Rob’ or ‘Rob Mac.’ And I find that that makes things a lot simpler and easier. People already call me ‘Rob Mac’ or ‘Mac,’ obviously, from the television show, and it just makes things so much easier,” he continued, referring to his It’s Always Sunny character Ronald “Mac” McDonald.