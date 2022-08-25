It’s Been 30 Days and NO ONE Has Claimed That $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
WHERE ARE THEY?
A Chicago-area gas station sold last month’s winning Mega Million’s ticket for a $1.3 billion jackpot, but lottery administrators say they’re still waiting for someone to claim their prize. So far, no one has raised their hand to claim the second largest lottery in U.S. history in the 30 days since the ticket was sold. The Illinois Department of the Lottery said it’s possible the winner may not even know they won, and encouraged everyone to double check their numbers. The winner has 12 months to claim the massive drawing. Critics of the lottery system have argued that being forced to release your name in order to receive the winnings places the newly wealthy in imminent danger, but fortunately, that’s not the case in Illinois. State lottery officials allow earnings above $250,000 to be released anonymously—so if you think the $1.3 billion is yours, go get it!