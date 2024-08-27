It’s Clear Trump Has No Idea How to Play Defense

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump is truly on the defensive—and he doesn’t seem to have any idea what he’s supposed to do about it.

“He can’t deal with it,” The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy said on this week’s episode. “He can’t deal with the fact that the polls are moving in Kamala Harris’ favor and that the Democratic convention out-rated the Republican convention and he’s just flailing away. Someone needs to towel this man off.”

Then, Semafor’s Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin joins the program to discuss the 2024 Democratic National Convention and the party’s return to what he calls “Obamaism.”

“‘2008 With Dick Jokes’ was the headline that sadly I could not use,” he said. “[Michelle Obama’s] most famous quote from the 2016 convention was, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Did she say that this convention? No.”

“They have abandoned that part of it—and I think that some of this is just a concession to reality here, that this is just another era,” Sarlin added.

Plus! A conversation with Katya Schwenk, a reporter at investigative newsroom The Lever, about her most recent piece, “Leonard Leo’s Swing-State Voter Purge.”

