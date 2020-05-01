It's ‘Completely Untrue’ That Meghan is Responsible For Harry Feeling Unsettled, Says Prince’s Friend

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

American children tuning into Netflix today, Friday, to pass another endless day of lockdown will have a new offering to entertain them—a special edition of the British show Thomas The Tank Engine, introduced by one of its biggest fans, Prince Harry.

Promotional clips of the special, Thomas & Friends, released this week, showed Harry, who showed up for his first day of nursery school in 1987 sporting a Thomas bag, settling down fireside to read the story. Harry looked at home and comfortable in the clip, filmed in the U.K. in January before he and Meghan left British shores for good.