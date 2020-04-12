Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bought Mel Gibson’s $14.5 Million Malibu Home?
SEA CHANGE
The rumor is Harry and Meghan have bought Mel Gibson’s $14.5m, very luxe home. Plus, Easter messages come from William and Kate and the queen, and Prince Andrew suddenly reappears.
Harry and Meghan Markle might have bought Mel Gibson’s home
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exact whereabouts in Los Angeles are unknown, but there has been intense speculation that, when they re-emerge, it will be on the Malibu side of town.