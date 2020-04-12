Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bought Mel Gibson’s $14.5 Million Malibu Home?

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan Markle might have bought Mel Gibson’s home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exact whereabouts in Los Angeles are unknown, but there has been intense speculation that, when they re-emerge, it will be on the Malibu side of town.