It’s Demolition Day for Idaho House Where Four Students Were Murdered
‘COLLECTIVE HEALING’
The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last November was in the process of being demolished on Thursday morning. Shortly after the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, the home’s owners donated it to the university. The school decided to demolish the house, with university President Scott Green issuing a statement earlier this month, saying, “It is the grim of the heinous act that took place there. While we appreciate the emotional connection some family members of the victims may have to this house, it is time for its removal and to allow the collective healing of our community to continue.” According to CBS2, the defense and prosecution teams involved in the trial of Bryan Kohberger, 28—who’s been charged with four counts of first degree murder—were allowed to collect last-minute photos and footage. However, CBS News reported that some family members of the UI victims opposed the demolition, with relatives of Kaylee Goncalves arguing that the house has emotional value and is evidence in the case.