It’s Grotesque to Keep Putting Mitch McConnell Out There

Parading Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in front of microphones as he suffers a series of embarrassing physical ailments is just cruel—to both the American public and McConnell himself, according to The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie on this week’s episode.

And it’s not just Mitch McConnell—it’s true of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), too.

“I would not want this for my family members. Like I wouldn’t want this for them to be pushed out, to continue to be hanging on to power and to these jobs when they clearly do not have the capability, the function, and the intellectual nimbleness to be able to continue doing the job,” Moodie tells co-host Andy Levy. “Mitch McConnell can rest assured that he has reigned supreme over destroying America, over destroying our judicial system. It’s time to take a break.”

Levy agrees, adding that the bipartisan pleas for aging politicians’ retirement are not based on ageism or a partisan issue.

“This shit is scary to watch… It’s grotesque to keep putting these people out there. I am talking now to the people around them. Yep. They’re the ones being grotesque and just have some baseline of humanity,” Levy adds.

Plus! National opinion columnist for the Philadelphia Enquirer, Will Bunch, joins the show to talk about his recent article, “Journalism Fails Miserably at Explaining What is Really Happening to America.” Bunch describes his inspiration for the article and how he saw an “almost willful ignorance to the reality of what's happening” with Donald Trump.

Then, politics reporter at The Daily Beast Zachary Petrizzo stops by to discuss whether the Republican National Committee is running out of money. “Hopefully… yes,” jokes Levy.

