It’s Looking Terrible for Trump. Here Are Three Terrifying Ways He Could Still Win.

If the election were this Tuesday, Joe Biden would win at least 321 electoral votes. Sunday morning I went through every state poll on fivethirtyeight.com and toted them all up. It came out Biden 321, Donald Trump 121. And that was without the six states where the margin based on more than one poll was three points or less—Texas, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, and Alaska. If Trump won them all, he’d still be at a losing 217. If Biden were to win them all, he’d hit 417. No one has topped 400 since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

That’s an interesting year to invoke, because it’s also the last time someone came from this far behind this late to win. Michael Dukakis had a 17-point lead coming out of the Democratic convention that July 18-21. Trump is only 8 points behind.

Still, there’s one huge difference between 1988 and now: This wasn’t nearly so polarized a country then. In that America, it was possible to flip one-fifth of the electorate in the campaign’s closing weeks. In today’s America, it’s a highly debatable proposition that even one-tenth of voters are moveable. That means that Trump will be a desperate man in these next 100 days. I see three ways he might still win. They’re all terrifying.