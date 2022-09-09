Arise Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Queen’s Death Shuffles the Royal Deck on Titles
A LITTLE BOOST
Meghan Markle may have been snubbed once again by the royal family as it rushed to visit Queen Elizabeth on her deathbed in Balmoral on Thursday, but at least she can no longer complain that her children have been denied royal titles. King Charles III’s accession to the throne means all his grandchildren—including Archie and Lilibet, Meghan’s two children with Prince Harry—become princes or princesses. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during a bombshell TV interview last year that she had been shocked to learn that Archie would not get a royal title. In fact as the great-grandchild of a monarch, he was never entitled to one. Now, unless Charles issues a “Letters Patent” to prevent it, her son becomes Prince Archie and her daughter Princess Lilibet. Under protocols established by George V in 1917, the two can also technically title themselves His or Her Royal Highness—a right their parents gave up when they gave up their working-royal status and moved to California.