It’s Official: Les Moonves Isn’t Getting His $120,000 CBS Severance After All
ALLEGATIONS
Years later, it’s official: Les Moonves will not receive his earmarked $120,000 severance from ViacomCBS. The Eye fired Moonves from his position as chairman and CEO in 2018 after several women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. Per The Hollywood Reporter, a security filing now indicates that the money, which until now has sat in a guarantor trust, will return to the company. The details of the agreement are not all public, but in a joint statement to THR Moonves and ViacomCBS said that any settlement money Moonves received will go to charity.
“Leslie Moonves, CBS and a contractor to CBS have resolved their disputes,” the statement reads. “The cost of the settlement will be borne by the contractor. Mr. Moonves has decided to contribute the entire settlement amount to various charities. There will be no further comment regarding this settlement by Mr. Moonves or CBS.”