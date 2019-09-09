It’s Republicans, Not Trump, Putting the Country in Peril

The first and most obvious question is whether it even occurred to Donald Trump that his planned secret Sept. 8 Camp David summit with Taliban representatives was maybe a little too close to the anniversary of the date when the Taliban helped murder 2,700 Americans in the most devastating attack ever conducted on U.S. soil.

And the answer is, of course it didn’t occur to him. What was Sept. 11, after all? Since it wasn’t about Trump, it was just another day to him. Actually, no—if anything, it was a good day in Trumpworld, because as you’ll recall, his immediate reaction to the collapse of the towers was to note that he now owned the tallest building in lower Manhattan. As the days went on and the media coverage only intensified, he no doubt came to resent the existence of such a major news event that was not about Trump.

And from Republicans, the usual crickets. Here was Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt on Meet the Press Sunday morning when Chuck Todd asked him what he thought about Trump inviting the Taliban onto American soil, smiling, if you can believe it, as he spoke: “By the time I knew they were going to be stepping foot, they weren’t stepping foot, so I didn’t have to deal with that.” Wow. When they build the Blunt memorial someday in Kansas City, those are surely the words that will be emblazoned across the frieze!