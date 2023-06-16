It’s Splitsville for Harry & Meghan and Spotify

CHEAT SHEET
Less than three years after inking a $20 million deal, Spotify and the production company launched by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “mutually agreed to part ways,” The Wall Street Journal reports. The partnership has produced just one show—Markle’s podcast Archtypes—and a source told the Journal that the couple has not completed enough work to collect the full amount of the contract. “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” said a representative her agency, WME.