It’s Suddenly Obvious: Amy Klobuchar Is the Democrats’ Best Bet

Dear Democrats: Your winning candidate is staring right at you. Stop being a bunch of dopes. Vote for her and be done with it!

If this call for coalescing around Amy Klobuchar sounds blunt, that’s because it is. That’s because it has to be. That’s because, after a year of kicking the tires, it’s time to close the deal. Now. Today. Yesterday, even. As General George Patton put it, “A good plan violently executed now is better than a perfect plan executed next week.”

But why choose Amy? Because she’s the good plan. She’s the Goldilocks candidate. She’s young, but not too young. She’s philosophically moderate (for today’s Democratic Party), but won’t lose progressives (okay, she’ll alienate Sandernistas, because they’re alienated by everybody who isn’t Sanders, but normal, Warren-style progs will warm to her).