End of an Era for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour to Finish Up at End of the Year
With apologies to Swifties everywhere, Taylor is leaving the building. After two years of flying that infamous private jet all over the world, Swift announced on Thursday that her Eras Tour will officially, finally end in December. While performing “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” at a Liverpool show that, auspiciously, marked her 100th Eras concert, the singer-songwriter said that it was the first time she’d acknowledged to herself that the tour was set to wrap up. “Like, that’s it,” the singer-songwriter said. “That feels so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour.” She called the experience the “most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.” The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Swift’s final bow will take place on December 8, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.