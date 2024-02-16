It’s Time to Look at Trump’s Jan. 6 Plans in a New Light

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

One question that remains after years of exhaustive investigations into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election is whether or not he and his legal team ever actually believed in the story they were selling about widespread voter fraud.

But that’s the wrong question to ask, Talking Points Memo investigative reporter Josh Kovensky, who penned a recent series called “The Chesebro Docs” on Trumpworld’s plot leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, says on this week’s The New Abnormal podcast.

“If your mindset is that your way of life is under threat, that the election is just that important, everything that you know and hold dear and love could just die, then as [Trump lawyer John] Eastman says, it is your obligation to fight as hard as you can for it, regardless of whether or not you’re kind of pushing the envelope of the law,” Kovensky said.

“You almost wanna ask this question: Well, does he believe it or not?” he added. “That’s almost beside the point. It’s like, he just thinks that American politics are so existential that it doesn’t even matter what’s true or not because you have to win. I think that’s the mindset we’re talking about here.”

Plus, an interview with Dell Cameron, an investigative reporter for Wired magazine, about the recent congressional wrangling over proposed changes to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which is set to expire in April and allows the government to conduct electronic surveillance of foreign people outside the U.S.

