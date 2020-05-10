It’s Time To Recruit, Train and Supply a COVID Testing Army

‘ACTION NOW’

If Trump had acted in the winter of 2020 the way FDR did in the winter of 1933, we wouldn’t be in this predicament.

Jonathan Alter

opinion

Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast/Getty

Coronavirus testing is ramping up across the country but not nearly fast enough. The consensus among experts is that “Phase One” testing must at least triple before the economy can fully re-open. After that, we’ll need tens of millions more COVID-19 tests, not to mention contact tracing and—when they become more accurate—widespread antibody testing.

Can we recruit, train and—most important—supply a new “Testing Army”? The answer is yes because we’ve done it before. It’s time to think of a mobilization model so old, it’s new.

In 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps went from zero to 275,000 in four months—the fastest mobilization in American history. 