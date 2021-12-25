ITV News Anchor Kylie Pentelow Accidentally Reports that Pope Francis is Dead

Read it at Mirror
A British news anchor erroneously announced that the Pope was dead on Christmas Day. The Mirror reported that after Pope Francis delivered his annual Christmas Day address from St. Peter’s Basilica, calling for global healing and interpersonal peace, broadcaster Kylie Pentelow of ITV News reported live: “[The Pope] said that vaccines should be made available to those most in need. His death was announced—eh, excuse me.” The journalist maintained a straight face as she then transitioned to other news. Pope Francis, 85, is confirmed to be quite alive and well.