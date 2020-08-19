Man Charged With Arson in Connection to California Wildfire That’s Torched 2,500 Acres

Read it at CNN
A California man has been charged with arson in connection with an ongoing Big Sur wildfire. Ivan Geronimo Gomez was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Dolan Fire, which has burned 2,500 acres in Northern California and forced evacuations across the region. Fifty firefighters were battling the blaze as of Wednesday. Hundreds of wildfires have started in recent days amid a massive heat wave in the state. Officers are still investigating the fire’s origins, and Gomez was being held on $2 million bail.