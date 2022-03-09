Russian Gymnast Who Wore Pro-Invasion ‘Z’ Symbol: I’d Do the Same Again
NO REGRETS
The Russian gymnast who wore a “Z” symbol on his chest to show his support for Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine has said he would happily do it again. Ivan Kuliak, 20, wore the symbol—which has effectively become the pro-Putin equivalent of the swastika in Nazi Germany—on the podium at an event in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday. Speaking to RT, the gymnast said he’d repeat his actions and perversely claimed that the symbol represented Russia’s desire for peace. “If there was a second chance and I had a choice whether to go out with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do the same,” he said. “I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace.’” Kuliak wore the symbol in place of the banned Russian flag.