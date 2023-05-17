English Soccer Star Ivan Toney Banned for Gambling Violations
BANNED
The governing body of English soccer has banned star player Ivan Toney from the game for eight months in response to his violation of league gambling rules. Toney, a striker for Brentford FC, had been found guilty of more than 200 breaches of the rules, the BBC reported. The exact nature and scope of Toney’s gambling remains unclear. The ban, which prevents Toney from playing until January 2024, places on hiatus the career of a rising star in English football; Toney made his first appearance on the English national team in March. “I make no further comment at this point other than to thank my family and friends, Brentford FC and our fans for their continued support,” Toney wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram. “I now focus on returning to play the game I love next season."