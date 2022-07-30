Ivana Trump Buried Near First Hole on Trump-Owned Golf Course
REST IN PEACE
Ivana Trump was buried next to the first hole of an exclusive New Jersey golf club owned by her ex-husband, former president Donald Trump. Ivana’s glossy black gravestone was marked with white flowers as it was shown publicly for the first time this week by The New York Post, a week after her private funeral. She died July 14 from blunt force trauma after tumbling down the stairs in her Manhattan townhouse. Donald Trump, who received a permit to build 10 graves for his family on the course in 2014, has been working to get approval for a larger cemetery with at least 300 plots since 2007. His plans for the cemetery have been repeatedly shut down by officials who worried it would be an “attractive nuisance,” as he originally wanted to build a mausoleum for himself and his family complete with 19-foot stone obelisks.