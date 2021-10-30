Ivana Trump’s Ex-Husband Rossano Rubicondi Dead at 49

CHEAT SHEET
Ivana Trump’s ex-husband, Italian actor and model Rossano Rubicondi, has died at the age of 49 after a yearlong illness, People reports. Trump, 72, got hitched to Rubicondi in 2008, at a wedding attended and hosted by her most famous ex-husband Donald Trump. The two filed for divorce a year later, but kept up an on-again, off-again romance until 2019. “The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work,” she told Page Six at the time. “We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.” Two years ago, Rubicondi blasted Ivana and Donald’s sons, Eric and Don Jr., in an interview with the New York Post. “They are nobody, they are disgusting,” he said.