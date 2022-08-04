Ivanka and Don Jr. Testified in Trump Org Fraud Probe
TEA TIME
Former President Donald Trump’s children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., reportedly testified as part of a New York civil tax fraud investigation into whether the Trump Organization inflated its financial reports. The probe, brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, has allegedly “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and the Internal Revenue Service,” according to court records. Donald Jr., the company’s executive vice president, reportedly testified last week, and Ivanka, a former executive, testified Wednesday, with neither waiving their Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination, according to the sources. The former president, who’s been accused of signing off on company financial statements that were inflated by hundreds of millions of dollars, is expected to testify in a few weeks, a source confirmed to NBC News. He has previously called the probe a “witch hunt” and repeatedly denied the allegations.