Ivanka and Jared Threaten to Sue Over Times Square Billboards Criticizing White House COVID Response
NOT MAD
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sent a cease-and-desist letter to The Lincoln Project late Friday demanding that the anti-Trump Republican group take down billboards in Times Square criticizing the White House’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a copy of the letter posted by the group. The couple, both special advisers to President Donald Trump, threatened to sue for “enormous compensatory and punitive damages.” One billboard shows Ivanka Trump gesturing gaily to the nation’s COVID-19 death toll, more than 221,000, and New York’s, 33,000. The other depicts Kushner beside a quote attributed to him in a September Vanity Fair article, “[New Yorkers] are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” The letter reads, “Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture, and the Lincoln Project’s representations that they did are an outrageous and shameful libel.” The Lincoln Project tweeted out the letter along with an image of the advertisements. “Nuts!” the group wrote, adding, “A legal response will be coming.”