Ivanka and Jared’s Luxury Resort Hit by Fresh Scandal

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s controversial luxury resort project in Albania has hit a new setback after prosecutors alleged that land tied to the development may have been acquired through forged ownership documents.

Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors are investigating Miami-based businessman Artur Shehu, who sold a stretch of coastline slated for Kushner’s planned multi-billion-dollar resort earlier this year. Prosecutors allege Shehu and his associates laundered money linked to international drug trafficking and suspect he used forged property records to build a real-estate empire.

The Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime is one of Albania's most powerful agencies. Armando Babani/Getty Images

In court files reviewed by Reuters, Albania’s Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime (SPAK) said there were “reasonable suspicions” that assets connected to the deal had been obtained through falsified documents. Prosecutors also accused Shehu and associates of trafficking South American cocaine into Europe and laundering the proceeds through property investments.

Shehu has strongly denied the allegations. His lawyer, Kujtim Cakrani, told Reuters that his client is “neither a drug trafficker nor a forger of property documents” and insisted the accusations are false.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner married in 2009. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Kushner and Ivanka Trump have not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor have any of the project’s investors. Reuters reported it found no indication that investors were aware of any concerns surrounding Shehu when the land was purchased.

A spokesperson for Sazan Real Estate Development, the Kushner-backed company behind the project, told Reuters it continues to believe the land acquisitions were conducted lawfully and in accordance with applicable procedures.

Aerial view of land purchased for the planned luxury resort. ADNAN BECI/AFP via Getty Images

The development, planned along a pristine stretch of Albania’s Adriatic coastline, has already faced fierce opposition from environmental activists and local residents. Protesters argue the project threatens wetlands and wildlife habitats, including populations of flamingos and sea turtles that have become symbols of the movement against the resort.

Thousands took part in a protest over environmental concerns from the planned luxury resort Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The latest controversy could further complicate the high-profile venture, which Kushner unveiled in 2024 after he and Ivanka reportedly discovered the area while sailing nearby on a yacht. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has remained a vocal supporter of the project and has insisted it will move forward despite ongoing legal and environmental challenges.