Ivanka & Jared Slink Back Into the Fashion Scene at Louis Vuitton Show

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have been lying low since former President Donald Trump’s defeat, but the couple has apparently decided it’s time to step out. The Hollywood Reporter says they attended Tuesday night’s Louis Vuitton fashion show in Miami, where they scored front-row seats, in their first splashy outing since January. Fixtures on the social scene before Trump’s election, the two are widely seen as damaged goods because of their roles in the administration.