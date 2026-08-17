Ivanka Busted Hiding from Process Servers in Dad’s Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have been avoiding service in the BBC’s effort to fight President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against it for a documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection attempt.

Lawyers for the British broadcaster have said that the Trump family members “without question have personal knowledge” about Trump’s true intentions in delivering his now-infamous speech on Jan. 6, 2021 at the Ellipse. The BBC has sought testimony from those who were there when the speech was being drafted and in the hours leading up to its delivery.

But Ivanka and Jared have avoided being served, and the BBC attorneys have said they are unreachable. The BBC was also unsuccessful in a similar attempt to serve Donald Trump Jr. at the Trump Organization’s Trump Tower offices in New York.

Ivanka and Jared have so far avoided being served. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“The third parties have personal knowledge and likely have possession, custody, or control of records relevant to multiple elements of Plaintiff’s claims against the BBC, yet the BBC has been unable to serve them with Rule 45 subpoenas because the Third Parties — Plaintiff’s eldest son, eldest daughter, eldest son-in-law — are protected by the United States Secret Service as members of the sitting president’s immediate family,” lawyers for the BBC wrote in a motion to the court on Friday.

The BBC has asked the U.S. District Court in Miami to allow them to serve Ivanka, Don Jr, and Jared via mail or another third-party way, as they have maintained that it is impossible to serve them.

The BBC has sought information from the president's eldest son and daughter. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

“Specifically, law enforcement officers prevented the BBC’s process server from effecting service on Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump at their home in Florida, and directed the BBC to coordinate service through the U.S. Secret Service,” the motion says.

They have also requested to allow the Secret Service to accept the documents, but the BBC says the Secret Service said it would not aid them in their quest.

“The United States Secret Service, as an agency of the United States Government, is not authorized to accept service of these subpoenas for these individuals, nor can we opine on how you all may best facilitate or effectuate service of these subpoenas,” the motion quoted the Secret Service’s General Counsel as saying.

Trump’s legal team is opposed to the younger Trumps being subpoenaed, the motion states. The Daily Beast has reached out to reps for Don Jr., Ivanka, and Jared, but has not received a response.

Trump's election lies came to a head on Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The president’s lawsuit against the broadcaster claims that a documentary aired in the U.K. in 2024 was defamatory, as the broadcaster spliced together parts of his speech. The BBC put together two parts of the speech: one in which Trump encouraged his supporters to walk to the Capitol, and another from a few minutes prior where he said he would walk there with them.

“I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down,” Trump told his supporters that day, adding, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

The BBC edited the footage to say, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and I’ll be there with you.”

They then played Trump’s line towards the end of his 55-minute speech in which Trump told his supporters to“fight like hell.”

Trump told his supporters to "fight like hell" as he encouraged Mike Pence to "do the right thing." JIM BOURG/REUTERS

“We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said as a mob of his supporters began their trek to the Capitol.