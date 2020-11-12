Javanka Pulled Kids Out of D.C. School After Parents Complained: Report
COVID BUST UP
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner withdrew their kids from D.C.’s swanky Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School of the Nation’s Capital recently, blaming it on the school’s reluctance to resume in-person learning. But the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports that parents had actually complained about the couple’s repeated refusal to comply with strict COVID-19 protocols, intended to not only keep the school community safe but ensure that in-person learning can safely resume.
“There was concern for the safety of children because it was very clear the Kushner parents were violating public health recommendations,” one mother said, adding that the breaking point for parents was the superspreader Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The schools’ protocols included asking families to avoid big gatherings where social distancing and masks are not employed. Javanka’s three kids switched to the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland on October 19, which offers more in-person classes.