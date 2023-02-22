Javanka Subpoenaed in Feds’ Probe of Trump’s Election Meddling
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are the latest high-profile subpoenas handed out by the special counsel investigating former president Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Both previously testified before the Jan. 6 House select committee, where they each detailed their view of the day in which Trump fanatics chanted “hang Mike Pence” and tried to violently invade the Capitol to keep Trump in power. In those interviews, Ivanka Trump conceded that she saw no evidence of fraud in the election, in comments that reportedly incensed her father. Both she and Kushner have since withdrawn from the political world, but the former president might try to argue executive privilege, given their high-ranking roles in his presidency, to help them evade testimony.