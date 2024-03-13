Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss Attempt to Scuttle Rumors of a Rift
‘NOT BEST FRIENDS’
Rumors suggesting a rift between Ivanka Trump and her supermodel sister-in-law Karlie Kloss hit a fever pitch this month when the two weren’t photographed together at pre-wedding celebrations for a wealthy Indian couple, but sources told Page Six the two still have a “good relationship.” Those sources reportedly said Kloss, who’s married to Joshua Kushner, and Trump, who’s married to his older brother Jared, are “family, not best friends,” in what’s sure to be a subtle way of telling gossipers not to read too much into their lack of recent pics together. The sources reportedly added that the pair’s relationship has been “tested” during Donald Trump’s reign atop the Republican Party, which Kloss has spoken out against, but that they still “get along” fine. Those comments came on the heels of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding, which turned into a viral spectacle—topped with a performance from Rihanna, who was reportedly paid $6 million to perform 19 songs. Both Trump and Kloss were in attendance, posting photos in traditional Indian garb—just not together.