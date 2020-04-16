Ivanka Trump Broke Own Stay-at-Home Advice to Go to New Jersey for Passover

Read it at The New York Times
Ivanka Trump traveled to New Jersey to celebrate the first night of Passover, ignoring her own advice that anyone who can stay home should stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reported. The White House had no immediate comment on the first daughter’s movements, which flew in the face of federal recommendations against discretionary travel and a Washington, D.C., order that all residents stay at home except for essential activities. The Times reported that Ivanka was joined by her husband, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and their three children for the trip to Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. Kushner then returned to D.C., while Ivanka has remained at Bedminster.