Ivanka Trump Is So Over Helping Out Her Embattled Dad, Report Says
SO LONG, FAREWELL
Donald Trump’s right-hand woman is reportedly out of the picture. Ivanka Trump “no longer” has a professional relationship with her dad and is “through with politics,” sources told People magazine. “Even though Ivanka loves her dad, she knows how impossible he can be,” a source said. Ivanka reportedly is enjoying time with her family and setting her roots down in Miami. Amid her father’s tumultuous legal troubles, Ivanka is focused on herself and her zero pending indictments. “Donald does what he wants, and she can’t help him now,” the source said. “His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity.” “She basically wants a new life to compensate for what she lost when she spent four years in her father's Washington,” another source added.