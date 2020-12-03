CHEAT SHEET
Ivanka Trump Deposed in D.C. Lawsuit Alleging Misuse of Inauguration Cash
Ivanka Trump was deposed Tuesday as part of a lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds, according to new court filings. The Washington, D.C., attorney general alleges the inauguration committee made improper and inflated payments of $1 million to the Trump Organization. The content of the first daughter’s deposition has not been made public, but she was involved in the planning of the inauguration. The inauguration’s architect, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former confidante of Melania Trump, has also been deposed. Lawyers for the city have requested documents from Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, inauguration committee chairman Rick Gates, and the Trump Organization.