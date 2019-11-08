DIDN’T GET THE MEMO
Ivanka Disagrees With Donald: Whistleblower’s Identity ‘Not Particularly Relevant’ to Impeachment Inquiry
Ivanka Trump has diverged with her father and his closest allies by dismissing the identity of the whistleblower whose Ukraine complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry against him as “not particularly relevant.” President Trump has become obsessed with the public unmasking of the anonymous whistleblower who ignited the inquiry. This week, Donald Trump Jr. posted a link to an article containing the purported name of the whistleblower, while Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has urged the media to report on the whistleblower’s identity. The president himself has said: “The whistleblower should be revealed because the whistleblower gave false information.” But, on a trip to Morocco to promote global economic program for women, Ivanka essentially said exposing the whistleblower is unnecessary. “This is a third party who was not privy to the call and did not have firsthand information,” she said. “That is what was the catalyst for all of this discussion. But to me, it’s not particularly relevant, aside from what the motivation behind all of this was.”