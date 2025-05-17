Watch Out, Jared: Ivanka Trump Drops Flirty Note in Eagles’ Locker Room
Ivanka Trump has apparently gone wandering in search of the Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback, Eli Ricks, after he tweeted she was “exactly my type.” In a post on X on Friday, Ivanka shared an image taken inside the Eagles’ locker room. In it, she appears to have left a note for Ricks, saying she was sorry to have missed meeting the player. “Missed you today @eliasricks!” the post reads, followed by a winky face and a crying laughing emoji. Clearly, this is steamy territory. Ivanka posted the image in direct response to one by Ricks in which he wrote “Donald trump daughter is beautiful.” And, just so there was no confusion over which daughter he was talking about, Ricks later wrote, “After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type.” Ivanka has been married to Jared Kushner since 2009 and the pair have three children. Still, Kushner may want to keep his eye on the ball, as the 23-year-old player is known for his pass breakups.