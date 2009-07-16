Ivanka Trump Engaged

CHEAT SHEET
The New York real-estate market is consolidating: Jared Kushner, the young and wealthy publisher of the New York Observer (and son of real-estate scion Charles Kushner), proposed to Ivanka Trump, Donald's daughter, on Wednesday evening. Ivanka announced the engagement over Twitter, saying "I got engaged last night... truly the happiest day of my life!!!" (Couldn't she have saved the scoop for the Observer?) One source tells Us—not surprisingly—"the ring is stunning!"