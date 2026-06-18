Trump Family Member Frantically Tries to Crash Sports Parade

Ivanka Trump tried to get in on the hype surrounding the New York Knicks but got shot down by the basketball team’s fans.

The president’s first daughter, 44, posted photos of her son, Theo, enjoying the NBA team’s championship parade in downtown New York City on Thursday.

“I grew up a @nyknicks fan. Today, I got to watch my son celebrate a championship parade that generations of New Yorkers waited a lifetime to see! What a day for NY and every Knicks fan! 🧡💙🏆” she wrote on social media.

Ivanka Trump flexed her son's attendance at the New York Knicks championship parade. Ivanka Trump

Ivanka shares three children with her husband, Jared Kushner: Arabella Rose, 14; Joseph Frederick, 12; and Theodore James, 10.

On her Instagram stories, Ivanka posted several images of Theo enjoying the parade from the sidelines. The parade was notoriously difficult to get into, with millions of New Yorkers scrambling to score a viewing spot on tightly packed streets.

In one image, the Trump scion smiled for the camera as he held up a Knicks T-shirt in the team’s iconic shade of blue.

Her son smiled for a photo with Knicks merch. Ivanka Trump

In another, Theo could be seen standing as actor Timothée Chalamet spoke to a rousing crowd from the top of a bus.

In a photo also posted to X, Theo could be seen looking at MVP Jalen Brunson with a look of awe.

The Trump scion stood at the sidelines, catching a glimpse of MVP Jalen Brunson. Ivanka Trump

But several social media users found no joy in the photos, instead calling out Ivanka for participating in the parade in the first place.

“Well the Knicks wanted NO PARTS OF YOUR GRIFTING DISGUSTING FAMILY!” one X user wrote.

“I grew up in New York [as a] Knickerbocker fan. I also grew up hating the Trump‘s in New York. Nothing has changed,” another added.

One social media user blasted the Trumps for attending the parade. @NYY198 on X

“New York doesn’t claim or want you nor your family here or recognized,” a third user said.

The Trump Organization, run by Ivanka’s brothers Donald Jr. and Eric, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other fans were determined not to let Ivanka forget that her father was booed during Game 3 of the finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

As Avery Wilson sang the national anthem on June 9, the crowd could be heard booing. The volume skyrocketed as the camera cut to Trump, who was joined by his granddaughter Kai, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and MSG CEO and New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

“That’s the same crowd that booed your father!!! You’re essentially a pariah in our society — I don’t think it’s the world you wanna raise your son in but you’re [sic] complicity is terrible 😢❤️🇺🇸✝️” one user wrote.

“You mean the same fans that booed the 💩 out of your pedo father?” another said.