Ivanka Hires Jeffrey Epstein Lawyer, Ditches Don Jr. and Eric Trump in Fraud Case
GOING IT ALONE
Ivanka Trump hired new lawyers to defend her–and only her–in a $250 million tax fraud case facing her family. New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in September, claiming that Donald Trump and his three eldest children, Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric, inflated Trump Organization property values. When the investigation began, the three shared legal counsel. But on March 6, Ivanka appeared to try and distance herself from the rest of her family’s allegations. “The complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed or certified any of her father’s financial statements,” one of Ivanka’s former attorneys wrote to the judge in a letter. “The complaint affirmatively alleges that other individuals were responsible for those tasks.” Last week, she completed the separation, deciding to no longer share counsel with her brothers and hiring a new lawyer: Bennet Moskowitz, who just so happened to previously represent the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.