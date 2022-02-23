Ivanka Trump ‘in Talks’ About Cooperating With Congress’ Jan. 6 Panel
SPILL THAT TEA
Ivanka Trump is in talks to cooperate with Congress’ Jan. 6 panel and support their investigation into her father, former President Donald Trump, and his actions during the Capitol riots, sources told The New York Times. During the insurrection, Ivanka and several other aides unsuccessfully tried to convince Trump to call off the rioters and end the violence that would ultimately injure 150 police officers and leave 5 people dead. Committee aides remain unsure of whether Ivanka will actually provide substantive testimony and information, or whether she’s trying to delay her response to a January letter requesting she give voluntary testimony. One of her spokespeople confirmed in a Wednesday statement that she “is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview.” President Trump has characterized his adult children as victims of the ongoing investigation. “It’s a very unfair situation for my children,” he told the Washington Examiner last month. “Very, very unfair.”