Ivanka Trump Is ‘Staying Far Away From Daddy’ After 2nd Indictment
‘DISAPPEARED’
While Melania Trump plans to “stand by her man” as her husband faces a 37-count indictment for his alleged willful mishandling of classified documents, Ivanka Trump wants “nothing to do with this,” sources close to the family told Page Six. Ivanka lives in Miami, where Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday, the day before his 77th birthday—but she “has disappeared,” one source said. Another source said she “will be staying far away from daddy.” The outlet previously quoted sources close to Ivanka as saying she and husband Jared Kushner want to put Trump’s presidency “in the rearview” after it cost them friends and social scenes. The allegations in the latest indictment are damning, to say the least, but an insider claimed Melania “is used to this.” “Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately,” a source said. “He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this, and more, was coming.”