Ivanka Trump Makes Rare Appearance at Billionaire Summer Camp

Ivanka Trump, once a high-flying White House adviser, has largely stayed out of the limelight since her father returned to office.

But on Tuesday, Donald Trump’s eldest daughter stepped out of her pseudo-influencer bubble to schmooze with tech bros and business moguls at what has been dubbed “summer camp for billionaires.”

Ivanka, 43, was spotted at the conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, an annual gathering of business bigwigs hosted by the investment bank Allen & Company. Her husband Jared Kushner, 44, was also in attendance.

Former Trump Adviser Jared Kushner arrived at the conference wearing black skinny jeans. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Ivanka was seen donning striking sunglasses and blue hoop earrings as she walked next to David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Jared smiled for the cameras in a black button-down matched with a pair of skinny jeans.

The glitzy gathering was attended by tech CEOs and presidents, including Apple’s Tim Cook, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Amazon’s Andy Jassy, YouTube’s Neal Mohan, and Yahoo’s Jim Lanzone. Also present were Bob Iger of Disney, Hiroki Totoki of Sony, and Mary Barra of General Motors.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looked extra professional as he chatted with reporters in a grey-black t-shirt. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Other household tech bros, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, were also invited, according to Variety, though they had not yet been spotted.

Many “broligarchs” on the list notably flanked Trump at his inauguration in January. As the president took his oath of office, the dais inside the Capitol’s Rotunda was occupied by Zuckerberg, Bezos, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Since its inception in 1983, the annual Sun Valley conference has become known as one of the hottest places to be for big names in tech, media, and business.

Apple CEO Tim Cook wore a plain black shirt to the conference and an Apple watch on his wrist. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Political figures have made the trek to Idaho, too. This year’s guest list included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

It is unclear why Ivanka and Jared were at the high-profile gathering, though they have a long history of rubbing elbows with the popular and wealthy.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at the Sun Valley conference in 2017. Getty Images

The couple attended the conference in 2017, reportedly drawing the ire of the first Trump White House, which at the time was battling blowback over potential Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“The optics couldn’t be worse,” one source told Vanity Fair of the couple’s decision to attend in 2017, when they were both White House advisers.