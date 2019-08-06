CHEAT SHEET
GET IT RIGHT
Chicago Mayor Blasts Ivanka Trump for ‘Nonsense’ Tweet About ‘Inner City’ Gun Violence
Ivanka Trump has come under fire for a tweet Tuesday in which she appeared to try to redirect “national outrage” over two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas to Chicago’s “inner city” gun violence problem. In a series of tweets, Trump said: “As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year. With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City—and little national outrage or media coverage—we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took issue with Trump’s call to action, saying her tweets were “nonsense” and “misleading,” The Chicago Tribune reports. “It wasn’t seven dead. It wasn’t 52 wounded in one incident, which is what this suggests… It’s important when we’re talking about people’s lives to actually get the facts correct which one can easily do if you actually cared about getting it right,” Lightfoot said. The mayor said the victims cited by the first daughter did not come from one incident, as Trump implied, nor were they hurt at a playground. “I’m not going to be distracted by nonsense tweets from people who don’t know what they’re talking about,” Lightfoot said.