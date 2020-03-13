Ivanka Trump Stays Home After Exposure to Aussie Official With Coronavirus
President Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, stayed home on Friday after being exposed to an Australian official who tested positive for coronavirus, Politico reports. Last week, Trump met with Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton to discuss online child exploitation. She was seen standing next to Dutton in a photo posted by the Australian Embassy in the U.S. “The White House is aware that [Dutton] tested positive for COVID-19. He was asymptomatic during the interaction,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “Exposures from the case were assessed and the White House Medical Unit confirmed, in accordance with CDC guidance, that Ivanka is exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine. She worked from home today out of an abundance of caution until guidance was given.” In his own statement Friday, Dutton said he woke up and noticed he had “a temperature and sore throat.” He contacted medical officials, and later tested positive. Attorney General William Barr and other Trump aides, like Kellyanne Conway, were also at the meeting.