Ivanka Trump to Meet With Jan. 6 Committee Today
SPILLING ON DAD
Ivanka Trump will speak to the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday morning, coming a week after her husband Jared Kushner spoke to the panel and months after negotiations began for her to appear. The appearance is scheduled to be remote, according to ABC News. The committee reached out to the former White House adviser and first daughter in January seeking to learn more about a phone conversation she allegedly overheard between her father and Vice President Mike Pence. Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, told the committee that, after the phone call ended, Ivanka turned to her father and told him that “Mike Pence is a good man.” The committee also said it was told Ivanka was asked to persuade her father to try and stop the violence at the Capitol.