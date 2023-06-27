Ivanka Tossed as Co-Defendant in $250M Fraud Case Against Trump
‘MOUNTAIN OF EVIDENCE’
The New York state attorney general’s $250 million fraud case against Donald Trump, three of his adult children, and their company will no longer include Ivanka Trump as a co-defendant, a state appeals court ruled on Tuesday. In a five-page ruling, a five-judge panel wrote that Attorney General Letitia James’ claims against Ivanka were too old to be brought, saying that the allegations “do not support any claims that accrued after February 6, 2016,” by which time she had stepped back from involvement in the Trump Organization. While the panel rejected Trump’s lawyers’ attempt to have the entire case dismissed, a spokesperson for the former president celebrated the decision as a step in the right direction. “We remain confident that once all the real facts are known,” the spokesperson said, “there will be no doubt President Trump has built an extraordinarily successful business empire.” A representative for James’ office reiterated prosecutors’ commitment to pursuing the case, pointing to “a mountain of evidence” showing the Trumps’ deception. “Those facts haven’t changed,” the representative said.