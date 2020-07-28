Ivanka Trump Wanted her Red Pantsuit to Mean Something. It Didn’t.

Standing at 5-foot-11—over 6 feet if you count the stilettos she’s fond of wearing—Ivanka Trump cuts an imposing figure. Especially in red.

Unlike her father, who sometimes wears the color hunched over in his taped-up ties, the presidential advisor commands attention when she puts on her go-to fire brick Sandro suit. The ensemble makes a statement, even if we’re not quite sure what she’s trying to say.

She wore the double-breasted coat and flared capris in 2018 at a Trump rally. That same year, she put on a similar, tuxedo-inspired crimson suit while her father signed the Perkins Act. She’s so fond of red that Refinery29 published a story calling her use of it “strategic.” In the piece, Ashley Alese Edwards wrote that, “Ivanka’s use of it can be seen as a way of her standing up to her detractors.”